Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

