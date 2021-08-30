National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NTIOF stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.