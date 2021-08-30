Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83. Makita has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Makita (MKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.