SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $650.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SALRF opened at $65.50 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

