$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

