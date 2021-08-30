Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hays plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hays in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

