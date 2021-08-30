Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

