Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ANF stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $6,615,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

