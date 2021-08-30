Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

