Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Terex reported sales of $765.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

