Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.77 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.