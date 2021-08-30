Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.