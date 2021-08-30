$520.70 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report sales of $520.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.