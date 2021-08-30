AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

