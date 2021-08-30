AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
