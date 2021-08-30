National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

