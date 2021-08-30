Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 29.8% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Adyen stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80. Adyen has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADYEY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

