Cormark Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$62.50 and a 1-year high of C$100.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.16.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.