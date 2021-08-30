Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Snap One’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

