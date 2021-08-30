Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

DOMO opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Domo by 271.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at $385,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

