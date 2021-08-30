Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

