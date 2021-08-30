Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.