Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.82 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

