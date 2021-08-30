UBS Group Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 36.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

