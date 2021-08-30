salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

