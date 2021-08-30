Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $328.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

