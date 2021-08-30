Reviewing LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) & Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aurora Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of LendingTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -0.74% -3.64% -1.14% Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $909.99 million 2.48 -$48.26 million ($1.72) -98.48 Aurora Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aurora Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingTree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LendingTree and Aurora Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aurora Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingTree currently has a consensus price target of $319.29, suggesting a potential upside of 88.50%. Given LendingTree’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Aurora Acquisition.

Summary

LendingTree beats Aurora Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The company was founded by Douglas Lebda in June 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

