Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $59,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

