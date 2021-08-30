Zacks Investment Research Lowers SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

