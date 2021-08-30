Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRI. upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

