Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

LMB opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.