NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.