FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $10.82 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

