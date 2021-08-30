Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of EDN stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.24.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
