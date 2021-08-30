Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of EDN stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

