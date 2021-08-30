Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

APLT opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $404.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,887 shares of company stock valued at $668,905. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

