Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

