Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.87 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

