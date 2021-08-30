StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.84 on Monday. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

