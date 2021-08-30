Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.