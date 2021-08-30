Comparing Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.38 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.47 Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Diversified Equity Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

