Head-To-Head Review: GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Zogenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $10.16 million 10.20 -$51.03 million ($1.12) -1.79 Zogenix $13.64 million 59.79 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -3.76

GlycoMimetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Zogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -46.01% -41.72% Zogenix -558.42% -68.36% -38.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlycoMimetics and Zogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zogenix 0 2 3 0 2.60

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Zogenix has a consensus target price of $36.53, suggesting a potential upside of 150.40%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Zogenix.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Zogenix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L. Garner, Roger L. Hawley, Bret E. Megargel, Jonathan M. N. Rigby, Scott L. Glenn, and John J. Turanin on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

