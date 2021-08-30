REX American Resources (REX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REX opened at $86.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in REX American Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

