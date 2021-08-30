Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

