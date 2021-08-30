Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.