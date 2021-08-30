Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €23.34 ($27.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.93. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

