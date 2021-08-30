Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.13. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €119.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.