Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

KCO opened at €11.69 ($13.75) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

