Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.