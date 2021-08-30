Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.