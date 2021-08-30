Mission Advancement Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 30th (OTCMKTS:MACCU)

Mission Advancement’s (OTCMKTS:MACCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Mission Advancement had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACCU opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

