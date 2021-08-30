Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,820,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,190,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

